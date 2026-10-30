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Patient monitoring
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IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Universal Clamp
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Universal Clamp
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Universal Clamp
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the available Universal Clamp option.
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M8040A #C05 Philips Universal Clamp Mounting Kit
Features
M8040A #C05 Philips Universal Clamp Mounting Kit
M8040A #C05 Universal Clamp Mounting Kit Includes: Universal Clamp.
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