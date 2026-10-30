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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Roll Stand Mounting
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Roll Stand Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Roll Stand Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP50 patient monitoring system on a Roll Stand.
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IntelliVue MP50: Camlock Mount*
Features
IntelliVue MP50: Camlock Mount*
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
Disclaimer
*All GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue
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