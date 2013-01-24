Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Cbl 6 lead set Snap Lead Set

Cbl 6 lead set Snap IEC ICU ECG Patient Cable Set, Limb, Shielded, Trunk

Lead Set

Find similar products

6 lead set snap IEC, ICU. Full color coded wire lead set with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Use with M1665A trunk cable. Must be ordered in pairs with M1538A

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A/C12, M3001A/C18, M3002A/C12, M8102A/C12, M8105A/C12, M1001B, M1002B
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .140 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1665A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.6 m (5.2')
Number of Leads
  • 6
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • IEC

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.