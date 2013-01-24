Home
Turbo-Power Laser atherectomy catheter

Turbo-Power

Laser atherectomy catheter

The Turbo-Power laser atherectomy catheter debulks the lesion in a single step and offers remote automatic rotation for precise directional control. Turbo-Power is the only atherectomy device proven and approved for the treat of ISR.

Specifications

Model Number 423-050
Catheter diameter
  • 2.3 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.5 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.091"
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.091"
Working length
  • 120 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ / mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 420-050
Catheter diameter
  • 2.0 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080"
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.081"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ / mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
