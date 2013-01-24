Home
Quick-Cross support catheters were the first support catheters designed around the wire to receive FDA clearance. Since clearance in 2004, the market-leading Quick-Cross product line has helped thousands of physicians cross tortuous anatomy, allowed for exchange of guidewires, and provided a conduit for delivery of saline and diagnostic contrast agents.

Specifications

Model number 518-032
Distal tip profile
  • 1.5F / 0.020"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.026"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.039"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-065
Distal tip profile
  • 1.5F / 0.020 "
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.026"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.039"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-033
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8F / 0.023"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-034
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8F / 0.023"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-035
Distal tip profile
  • 1.8 / 0.023 F / in
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.03 in
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018 in
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044 in
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Model number 518-066
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-036
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-037
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Model number 518-038
Distal tip profile
  • 3.1F / 0.041"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.05"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • 6F
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.063"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm