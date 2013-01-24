AsthmaCheck offers the reliability of a highly accurate and portable peak flow meter due to its small, compact design. AsthmaCheck's easy-grip handle directs hands away from the airflow path and ensures accurate measurements every time.
This integrated system helps patient comply with treatment regiments. The color-coded indicators can be adjusted to delineate a patient's green, yellow, and red zones based on personal best peak flow.
Sturdy, durable construction
The AsthmaCheck Peak Flow Meter is designed to be a reliable companion wherever your patients go. It's also top-rack dishwasher safe, for easy maintenance.
Comfortable mouthpiece
Comfortable mouthpiece is designed to increase compliance
NAEPP standards
NAEPP standards safeguard quality
This peak flow meter meets or exceeds National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Technical Standards for peak flow meters, based on American Thoracic Society Standardization of Spirometry 1994 Update.
Easy-grip handle
Easy-grip handle for accurate readings
The specially-shaped handle directs your patients' hands away from the airflow path, ensuring accurate and unobstructed measurements every time.
Easy-to-read scale
Easy-to-read scale is suitable for all ages
