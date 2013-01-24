Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

Threshold Positive expiratory pressure device

Threshold PEP

Positive expiratory pressure device

Find similar products

Threshold PEP is used for airway clearance, bronchial hygiene, or as an alternative to chest physical therapy. The resistive load creates positive pressure during exhalation that helps open the airways and allows mucus to be expelled.

Contact us