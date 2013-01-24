Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
ProChamber Spacers and holding chambers

ProChamber Valved Holding Chamber

Spacers and holding chambers

ProChamber is the professional model valved holding chamber for the acute respiratory care setting. Its proven clinical performance and great value make ProChamber the choice for the budget-conscious clinician.

Specifications

General
Materials
  • ProChamber contains no latex
Dimensions
Length
  • 5.75" in
Volume
  • 145 ml
Diameter
  • 2" in
Mouthpiece
  • 22 mm standard O.D.