Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Select your preferred language
English
العربية
Bahrain (English)
Change Country/Region
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Ultrasound
C5-2 for ClearVue Transducer
C5-2 for ClearVue Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
C5-2 for ClearVue Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips C5-2 broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.
Contact sales
Broadband technology
5 - 2 MHz frequency range
Curved array type
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Frequency range
5 - 2 MHz
Array Type
Curved
Applications
High-resolution imaging for abdominal and OB/Gyn applications
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - C5-2 for ClearVue Broadband curved array transducer - Philips