Aligned with the same platform as our System One sleep therapy technology, the Philips Respironics BiPAP AVAPS Non-Invasive ventilator provides the comfort of pressure ventilation and the consistent efficacy of assured tidal volume.

  • Philips Respironics devices with advanced event detection detect, respond to (some models), and log these advanced events: Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI), respiratory-related arousal (RERA), snore, flow limitation (FL), leak, vibratory snore (VS), obstructive airway apnea (OA), large leak (LL), clear airway apnea (CA), periodic breathing (PB), and hypopnea (H).