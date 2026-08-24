Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Multimodality Simulation Workspace leverages our experience as an imaging modality company to bring together CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT images in one platform. It provides integrated support for a range of image types including oblique MR, mDixon, MR Synthetic CT, Spectral CT, SPR, 4D PET/CT, Cone Beam CT, and 16-bit DICOM. Multimodality image fusion using deformable and rigid registration—as well as a suite of intelligent segmentation tools—help improve simulation efficiency and quality.