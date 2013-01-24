Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

New
Avalon Cableless Toco+ MP Transducer

Avalon

Cableless Toco+ MP Transducer

Find similar products

Avalon Cableless Toco+ MP Transducer with Avalon Smart Pulse measurement is for use with the Avalon CL base station 866074, and has a connector for maternal ECG, fetal ECG, or IUP measurement.

Contact us

Specifications

Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0°C-40°C (32°F-104°F)
Operating humidity
  • <lt/>95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500-3000 m (-1640-9840 ft)
Charging temperature
  • 0°C-35°C (32°F-95°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20°C-60°C (-4°F-140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • <lt/>90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500-13100 m (-1640-43000 ft)
Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 76 mm/37 mm (3 in/1.5 in)
Physical
Physical
Water ingress protection code
  • IP 68 (immersion up to 1 m water depth for 5 hours)
Shock resistance
  • Type CF
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 0.2 kg/0.5 lb
Transducer Identification
  • Optical Signal Element (Finder LED)