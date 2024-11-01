Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
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The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ, experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ, experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ, experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ, experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
MicroFlow Imaging
MicroFlow Imaging
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
PureWave & xMatrix technology
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
Auto Doppler
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts for optimal flow sensitivity and resolution, reducing 10 steps to 3 steps and also reducing the number of repetitive button pushes by an average of 68%.
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts for optimal flow sensitivity and resolution, reducing 10 steps to 3 steps and also reducing the number of repetitive button pushes by an average of 68%.
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts for optimal flow sensitivity and resolution, reducing 10 steps to 3 steps and also reducing the number of repetitive button pushes by an average of 68%.
Automatically adjusts for optimal flow sensitivity and resolution, reducing 10 steps to 3 steps and also reducing the number of repetitive button pushes by an average of 68%.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Koios
Koios
Like a second opinion in just seconds. Enhance your confident diagnosis with AI based clinical decision support. In just three simple steps you can combine the exceptional ultrasound imaging of Philips with the smart ultrasound software of Koios to reliably classify and render breast cancer risk assessment.
Koios
Like a second opinion in just seconds. Enhance your confident diagnosis with AI based clinical decision support. In just three simple steps you can combine the exceptional ultrasound imaging of Philips with the smart ultrasound software of Koios to reliably classify and render breast cancer risk assessment.
Koios
Like a second opinion in just seconds. Enhance your confident diagnosis with AI based clinical decision support. In just three simple steps you can combine the exceptional ultrasound imaging of Philips with the smart ultrasound software of Koios to reliably classify and render breast cancer risk assessment.
Like a second opinion in just seconds. Enhance your confident diagnosis with AI based clinical decision support. In just three simple steps you can combine the exceptional ultrasound imaging of Philips with the smart ultrasound software of Koios to reliably classify and render breast cancer risk assessment.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and mC7-2.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and mC7-2.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and mC7-2.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and mC7-2.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Service
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Education
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ, experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ, experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ, experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ, experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Auto Strain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to Auto Strain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of Arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
MicroFlow Imaging
MicroFlow Imaging
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
xRes Pro, the next-generation image processing
At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
At real-time frame rates, xRes Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. xRes Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. xRes Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
PureWave & xMatrix technology
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
Auto Doppler
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts for optimal flow sensitivity and resolution, reducing 10 steps to 3 steps and also reducing the number of repetitive button pushes by an average of 68%.
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts for optimal flow sensitivity and resolution, reducing 10 steps to 3 steps and also reducing the number of repetitive button pushes by an average of 68%.
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts for optimal flow sensitivity and resolution, reducing 10 steps to 3 steps and also reducing the number of repetitive button pushes by an average of 68%.
Automatically adjusts for optimal flow sensitivity and resolution, reducing 10 steps to 3 steps and also reducing the number of repetitive button pushes by an average of 68%.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Koios
Koios
Like a second opinion in just seconds. Enhance your confident diagnosis with AI based clinical decision support. In just three simple steps you can combine the exceptional ultrasound imaging of Philips with the smart ultrasound software of Koios to reliably classify and render breast cancer risk assessment.
Koios
Like a second opinion in just seconds. Enhance your confident diagnosis with AI based clinical decision support. In just three simple steps you can combine the exceptional ultrasound imaging of Philips with the smart ultrasound software of Koios to reliably classify and render breast cancer risk assessment.
Koios
Like a second opinion in just seconds. Enhance your confident diagnosis with AI based clinical decision support. In just three simple steps you can combine the exceptional ultrasound imaging of Philips with the smart ultrasound software of Koios to reliably classify and render breast cancer risk assessment.
Like a second opinion in just seconds. Enhance your confident diagnosis with AI based clinical decision support. In just three simple steps you can combine the exceptional ultrasound imaging of Philips with the smart ultrasound software of Koios to reliably classify and render breast cancer risk assessment.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and mC7-2.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and mC7-2.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and mC7-2.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and mC7-2.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Service
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Education
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.