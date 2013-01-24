Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

New
SmartPath to Ingenia Elition 3.0T X Step into the future with confidence

SmartPath to Ingenia Elition 3.0T X

Step into the future with confidence

Find similar products

With SmartPath you can convert your existing Ingenia system to an Ingenia Elition X MR system, setting new direction for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. It enables you to boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that include touchless patient sensing technology, in-room guidance on patient set-up. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality.¹ Your SmartPath conversion also gives access to the latest scanning techniques for confident diagnosis.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. Compared to Ingenia 3.0T Omega HP R5.3.
  • 3. Compared to using a standard mattress.
  • 4. Check for compatibility with your Philips representative.
  • 5. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.