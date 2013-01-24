Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Ingenia Ambition Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free

Ingenia Ambition 1.5T S

Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free

Find similar products

Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition S lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition S delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition S offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

Contact us

Specifications

Sealed magnet system
Sealed magnet system
Field strength
  • 1.5T
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 2300 kg
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
Micro-cooling technology
  • Yes
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Type of magnet controllers
  • Digital, adaptive intelligent
Cryogen boil-off rate
  • Not applicable, fully sealed
Vent pipe requirements
  • Not applicable, fully sealed
Omega gradients
Omega gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 33 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 120 T/m/s
RF Receive
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil, close to receive elements
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Yes
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 3.4 x 5.3 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 2.56 m
SmartWorkflow
SmartWorkflow
Guided exam set-up
  • Yes
Auto patient centering
  • Yes
Touchless respiratory-triggering
  • Yes
In-room exam start
  • Yes
ScanWise Implant
  • Yes
Automated planning and scanning
  • Yes
Automated patient coaching
  • Yes
Automated post-processing
  • Yes
  • 1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet
  • 2. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 3. Requires remote connectivity.
  • 4. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions for Use.
  • 5. Compared to the average of the other 5 Philips Ingenia MR scanners without Ambient Experience and In-Bore Connect. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
  • 6. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen level within the room.
  • 7. Due to radial imaging method, compared to Philips 3D cartesian imaging method