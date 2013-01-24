Ingenia Elition 3.0T S

Home
The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.

Specifications

Magnet system
Magnet system
Field strength
  • 3.0T
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 4800 kg
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
HeliumSave technology
  • Yes (zero boil-off)
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Cryogen boil-off rate
  • 0 liter/hour (under regular scanning conditions)
Vega gradients
Vega gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 36 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 160 T/m/s
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • ≥ 2 × 18 kW
RF Receive
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil, close to receive elements
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Yes
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 3.4 m x 5.3 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 2.56 m
SmartWorkflow
SmartWorkflow
Guided exam set-up
  • Yes
Auto patient centering
  • Yes
Touchless respiratory-triggering
  • Yes
In-room exam start
  • Yes
ScanWise Implant
  • Yes
Automated planning and scanning
  • Yes
Automated patient coaching
  • Yes
Automated post-processing
  • Yes
  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
  • 3. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use.
  • 4. Compared to using a standard mattress.
  • 5. Compared to scanning without ComforTone.
  • 6. In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.