Preattached leadwire electrode ECG accessories

Preattached leadwire electrode Radiolucent

ECG accessories

Disposable cloth, solid-gel electrodes with pre-attached 46cm (18") non-shielded, radiolucent carbon leads. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, repositionable. Neonatal and pediatric monitoring, cloth, IEC, 22mm x 33mm (7/8" x 1-1/4"), non-invasive patient monitor supplies and accessories.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.160 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 3 per pack, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months +
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Soft Cloth
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Electrode Size
  • 22 mm x 22 mm (0.9'' x 0.9'')
Electrode Shape
  • Square
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire
