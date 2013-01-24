Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
CoughAssist Mechanical Insufflator-Exsufflator

CoughAssist E70

Mechanical Insufflator-Exsufflator

CoughAssist E70 is a mechanical insufflation-exsufflation device designed to noninvasively clear secretions from the lungs by simulating a natural cough. Similar to a normal deep breath, CoughAssist gradually applies positive air pressure (insufflation) to obtain a large volume of air within the lungs. The device then quickly reverses the flow of air by shifting to negative air pressure (exsufflation). The resulting high expiratory flow helps mobilize secretions out of the airway as a deep, natural cough would do.

Specifications

Automatic Mode
Automatic Mode
Preset
  • 1, 2, 3
Cough-Trak
  • OFF/ON
Inhale pressure
  • 0 to 70 cmH₂O, in increments of 1
Inhale flow
  • Low/Medium/High
Inhale time
  • 0 to 5 s, in increments of 0.1s
Exhale pressure
  • 0 to -70 cmH₂O, in increments of 1 cmH₂O
Exhale time
  • 0 to 5 s step of 0.1 s
Pause time
  • 0 to 5 s increments of 0.1s (Only with Cough-Trak OFF)
Oscillation
  • OFF/Inhale/Exhale/Both
Frequency
  • 1 to 20 Hz, in increments of 1Hz (Only available if Oscillation is activated)
Amplitude
  • 1 to 10 cmH₂O increments of 1cmH₂O (Only available if Oscillation is activated)
AC voltage source
  • 100 to 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
DC power source
  • 12 VDC
Dimensions (H×W×D)
  • 23.1x29.2x19 cm
Weight
  • 3.8 kg (4.3 kg with battery)
Manual Mode
Manual Mode
Preset
  • 1, 2, 3
Cough-Trak
  • NA
Inhale pressure
  • 0 to 70 cmH₂O, in increments of 1
Inhale flow
  • Low/Medium/High
Inhale time
  • NA
Exhale pressure
  • 0 to -70 cmH₂O, in increments of 1 cmH₂O
Exhale time
  • NA
Pause time
  • NA
Oscillation
  • OFF/Inhale/Exhale/Both
Frequency
  • 1 to 20 Hz, in increments of 1Hz (Only available if Oscillation is activated)
Amplitude
  • 1 to 10 cmH₂O increments of 1cmH₂O (Only available if Oscillation is activated)
AC voltage source
  • 100 to 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
DC power source
  • 12 VDC
Dimensions (H×W×D)
  • 23.1x29.2x19 cm
Weight
  • 3.8 kg (4.3 kg with battery)
