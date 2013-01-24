Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Actiwatch 2 Activity monitor

Actiwatch 2

Activity monitor

Actiwatch 2 is a rugged, reliable, and unobtrusive actigraphy device. It is small and comfortable, making it well-suited for younger or sensitive patients.

Specifications

Accelerometer Details
Type
  • Solid-state "Piezo-electric" accelerometer
Bandwidth
  • 0.35 - 7.5 Hz typical
Range
  • 0.5 - 2 G peak value
Sensitivity
  • 0.025 G (a 2 count level)
Sampling Rate
  • 32 Hz
Specifications
Size
  • 43 mm x 23 mm x 10 mm
Weight (with band)
  • 16 g
Case Material
  • ABS Blend (Biocompatible)
Standard Wrist Band
  • BASF Elastollan 1175A10W (TPU) with titanium buckle - accommodates 7 mm type hospital band
Battery Type
  • Lithium cell (rechargeable at dock)
Logger Battery Life
  • 30 days at 1-minute epoch lengths
Memory
  • Non-volatile 1 Mbits
Light Sensor Details
Accuracy
  • 10% at 3000 Lux (typical)
Type
  • Silicon photodiode
Illuminance Range
  • 5 - 100,000 Lux
Measurement Units
  • Photopic illuminance in Lumens/m2 (Lux)
Wavelength Range
  • 400 - 900 nm
Wavelength Peak Sensitivity
  • 570 nm
Environmental Attributes
Moisture Protection
  • Waterproof 1 m for 30 min per IPX7 IEC 60529
Operating Temperature Range
  • 5 to 40 °C
Resistance
  • Resists dust, water, heat, perspiration and cold
Computer & Communications Dock Attributes
Operating System Compatibility
  • Actiware: Windows 10 Home, Pro and Enterprise (32 or 64 bit) operating systems
Hardware Platform Personal Computer
  • Pentium II or later
USB Compatibility
  • Version 1.1 or 2.0 full speed
Data Communication Rates
  • 57.6 kbps
Dock Functions
  • Battery charge, device configuration and data retrieval
Charge Mode
  • USB connection or wall current