More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
hilips delivers an end-to-end digital pathology solution, combining scanners, the Image Management System (IMS), flexible on-premise or cloud storage, and interoperability with third-party AI. Through professional services, Philips supports customers at every stage, from planning and implementation to training and optimization.
This leadership is backed by proven scale and experience: FDA clearance since 2017, Frost & Sullivan recognition in 2025, and a global footprint of ~900 scanners, ~400 implementations, and 3,500+ pathologists, with IVD clearance in ~50 countries.