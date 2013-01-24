SHD IVP IntelliSpace cardiovascular

Cardiovascular Image & Information Management – IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
Disparate clinical data from multiple sources add complexity to decision-making. Accessible anytime and virtually anywhere* , IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline the cardiovascular workflows, empower clinicians to turn clinical findings into a decisive actionable plan and foster collaboration across your cardiovascular service line, while enhance operational efficiency of your entire cardiovascular service line.
*It’s the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
