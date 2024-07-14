By Philips ∙ Jul 14, 2024 ∙ 2 min read
iFR is the global gold standard among resting indices, with a Class IA recommendation in the ACC/AHA/SCAI and ESC Guidelines. This is backed by clinical evidence and patient outcomes showing reduced costs, procedural time and patient discomfort.1,3 iFR also provides advanced guidance with iFR pullback and co-registration for PCI planning throughout the entire case. Learn more about the latest iFR pateint studies and view the latest 5-year outcomes update.
Unseen focal lesions cause residual ischemia. The DEFINE PCI study used iFR pullback to understand the rate and causes of residual ischemia in 500 patients undergoing contemporary PCI. Early results find that residual ischemia is common, and causes are treatable.4-5
DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart is the largest physiology clinical outcome studies with more then 4500 patients, 2 prospective randomized controlled trails, published in the prestigious The New Englas Journal of Medicine. Learn more DEFINE FLAIR, iFR Swedeheart.
* p-values are for non-inferiority of an iFR-guided strategy versus an FFR-guided strategy with respect to 1-year MACE rates; pre-specified non-inferiority margins were 3.4% and 3.2% in DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart, respectively.
** MACE rates at 5-years: 21.5% iFR vs. 19.9% FFR (HR 1.09; 95% CI: 0.90, 1.33)
Reduced costs per patient DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart found that on average, compared to FFR, iFR resulted in: Less procedural time DEFINE FLAIR found that an iFR-guided strategy resulted in: Improved care The two trials further established that an iFR-guided strategy enables a faster procedure while almost completely eliminating severe patient symptoms compared to an FFR-guided strategy.
