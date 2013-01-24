Home
My Philips Airfryer XXL Premium displays wrong time while using my smart chef program

If the display of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium not showing the correct time while using the smart chef program, please read our troubleshooting advice below.

The calculation phase has ended

The timing might be different on the display of your Philips Airfryer during and at the end of the calculation phase, indicated by the blinking bars.

The drawer is open for a long time

When you have opened the drawer of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium for a longer time in between cooking, then the cooking time is also adjusted accordingly.

Did these solutions not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

