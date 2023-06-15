If the blender jar is incorrectly assembled, this could cause it to be locked to the base (motor unit).

In order to solve this, please follow these steps:

1) Unplug the blender.

2) Open the lid and remove the ingredients from the jar.

3) Hold the handle of the blender jar, lift it up and turn it anti-clockwise at the same time.

4) The blender jar will be released.