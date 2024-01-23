Philips Support
My Philips Avent Baby Food Maker isn't steaming (properly)
Published on 23 January 2024
There can be several reasons why the steam function does not work (properly). We are here to help. Just follow these steps to resolve it yourself.
If the steam function is still not working, the safety switch could be defective. Please contact the Consumer Care Center in your country.
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- You have not put sufficient water in the water tank.
- Descale the water tank according to the user manual if scale has built up.
- After one steaming cycle, the device needs about 10 minutes to cool down until a new steaming cycle can be started.
- The jar is not in the right position (steaming position).
- The appliance will not work if the parts are not assembled correctly on the main unit. Please assemble all parts correctly before steaming:
When you finish one steaming cycle, please let the appliance cool down for 10 minutes and empty any remaining water out of the water tank before you start a second steaming cycle.
- Turn the water tank lid clockwise and always ensure the arrow icon on the lid is lined up with the lock icon on the water tank.
- Press the jar downwards to lock it firmly on the main unit to trigger the steaming function.
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- Add water to the water tank.
- Descale the water tank by following the instructions in the user manual.
- Check the water tank outlet, the steam inlet on the jar lid, and the steam path and ensure nothing is blocking them.
- Steam will leak if the parts are not assembled correctly or the steam inlet on the jar lid is blocked.
- Make sure the water tank lid and jar lid are closed correctly.
- Place the jar correctly on the main unit.
- Clean the steam inlet on the jar lid.
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