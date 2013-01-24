I cannot adjust the grinder setting on my Philips Espresso Machine
Follow the steps below to adjust the grinder setting on your Philips Espresso Machine.
How to adjust the grinder settings
The grinder settings can only be adjusted during grinding the coffee beans. Use the grind setting knob inside the bean container. For some machine, you may need the adjustment key (the handle of the pre-ground coffee scoop).
1. Place a cup under the coffee spout. 2. Brew a black coffee. 3. When the grinder starts grinding, for the machines where a tool is needed; place the grinder adjustment key onto the knob (see image 1), then press down the knob and turn it into left or right. For the machines where no tool is needed, you can press down the knob manually and turn it into left or right (see image 2). 4. Turn it maximal one notch to the left or to the right to adjust the setting. The machine will either have numbers or dots to indicate the grind setting. A smaller dot = a smaller particle size. A smaller number = a smaller particle size 5. Brew 2-3 cups of coffee to taste the difference. The internal system needs to make the appropriate adjustments to the amount of time that the grinder spins to ensure that the right amount of coffee is being ground for an optimal shot of espresso.
