If your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is brewing watery coffee this can have multiple reasons. Please check the possible causes and solutions below.
If this is the first time using your espresso machine, it is normal that the first brewed coffees are watery as the system is still adjusting.
Try to brew a few more cups of coffee in order to optimize the extraction of the coffee with the compactness of the ground coffee.
It is important to rinse the brew group weekly as a dirty brew group filter can cause a bad water flow and affects the coffee taste. To clean it, follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:
It is possible that when adjusting the grinder setting to a finer grind, it was accidently overturned and resulted the two grinding stones set too close together. This could resulted the grind to be very fine and not absorbing the water.
To solve this, simply re-adjust the grind setting to a coarser setting by turning the knob inside the coffee bean container to a higher number or bigger coffee bean.
The aroma setting, cup volume, grinder setting are machine settings that can influence the strength of the coffee. We advise you to play around with these settings.
To increase the strength you can for example choose the highest aroma setting, medium cup volume and set the grinder to a finder grind.
Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee compartment to check if it is clogged with ground coffee. If this is the case, you can unclog this area by following the steps below:
If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.