I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea

2 year warranty
2 year warranty
If you are not satisfied with the hair removal results of your Philips Lumea, please follow these guidelines:
Read on find out more details.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRI940/00, BRI947/60, BRI958/60. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Why doesn’t the Lumea app’s Body Hair Analyzer register my hair?
Why is the Philips Lumea Skin-Selfie Analyzer show inconsistent results?
Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?
Are there side effects when using Philips Lumea?
Why does my Philips Lumea become warm during use?
Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?
How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?
How do I find the correct Philips Lumea light intensity for me?
At what age can I use Philips Lumea?
Is Philips Lumea suitable for all skin tones and body hair colors?
Is the flashing light of my Philips Lumea safe for my eyes?
Can I use my Philips Lumea on my bikini area?
How often should I use my Philips Lumea?
Can Philips Lumea be used by men too?
How do I clean my Philips Lumea?
Why do I need to remove hair before a Philips Lumea treatment?
Why is my Philips Lumea attachment missing a glass?
Why is there an air bubble on the glass of my Philips Lumea?
Can I sunbathe or tan in between Lumea treatments?
Is IPL hair removal permanent?
Does IPL hurt?
How is IPL different from laser hair removal?
Who is IPL suitable for?
Does IPL damage the skin?