All Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are suited for braces. However, do not force the bristles into the gaps of your braces. Follow the instructions below or view the instructional video on brushing your teeth while wearing braces.
Wet the bristles of the brush head.
Apply a small amount of toothpaste.
Place the bristles against your teeth at a 45° angle.
Press the power button to start brushing.
First, brush above the brackets, then below.
Next, clean between your braces with a circular motion.
Lastly, move the brush along the back and biting surface of your teeth.
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