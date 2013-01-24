Home
  • Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
    3000 series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    XD3010/61

    Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust

    With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our ExtraClean nozzle. See all benefits

      Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust

      with lightweight and compact design

      • 2000 W
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • 3L
      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

      Uniquely designed dust chamber maximizes capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dustbag, that enables strong suction power right up until the dustbag is full.

      2000W motor for strong suction power

      2000W motor for strong suction power

      A powerful 2000 watt motor delivers strong suction power for thorough cleaning results.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

      Onboard accessories: Conveniently stored, always to hand

      Onboard accessories: Conveniently stored, always to hand

      Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.

      ExtraClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

      ExtraClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

      ExtraClean nozzle is designed with a large front opening to pick up big crumbs and debris, while simultaneously sealing close to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning of fine dust too.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Reusable dust bag for ease of use

      Reusable dust bag for ease of use

      Reusable, washable dustbag maximizes hygiene and reduces waste.

      Super Clean Air filter captures >99%** of particles

      Super Clean Air filter captures >99%** of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Sound power level
        83  dB
        Vacuum (max)
        27  kPa

      • Design

        Color
        Dark Royal Blue

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Dust capacity
        3  L
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air filter
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Standard nozzle
        ExtraClean nozzle

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        400 x 282 x 251  mm
        Weight of product
        4.8  kg

          • dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.