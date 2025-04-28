TAT5000BK/97
Embrace the day!
Find your rhythm with the true wireless earbuds that bring you superb sound for music and calls. With noise canceling that adapts to your surroundings and a six-mic set up for calls, you’ll always be in the perfect place to listen—or talk.See all benefits
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Adaptive noise cancellation automatically reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. To hear what’s going on around you, simply tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode. Or activate Quick Awareness to enhance voices and have a conversation without removing an earbud.
If you’re on a call, our six-mic set up and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!
With noise canceling off, you get 10 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 30 hours from the pocket-sized charging case (with noise canceling on you get 7 hours and an extra 21 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.
Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection, and these earbuds work with devices that support the LC3 codec to give you noticeably better sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at once and manage connected devices via the Philips Headphones app. Android users can also use Google Fast Pair and Windows users can use Microsoft Swift Pair.
An IPX5 rating means these buds don’t mind a drop of rain or even a downpour. Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind if you sweat either.
Textured silicone ear-tips help the earbuds stay comfortably in place and you get three different sizes for the perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple and you can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.
As well as customizing the earbud touch controls, you can use our companion app to personalize noise canceling, turn auto wind-noise reduction off, and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. You can also use the app to get the latest firmware for your earbuds—and more!
We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These earbuds are made with GRS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.
Music to podcasts, you’ll enjoy detailed, natural sound with rich bass as the graphene-coated drivers reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. Android or iOS, you can go big on the sounds that get you going!
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Outer Carton
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