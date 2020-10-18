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    Clock Radio

    TAR3205/98

    Wake up ready to go

    Keep it simple with this FM digital clock radio. Plenty of presets make station navigation a breeze, and you can set the alarm to wake you to a gently rising radio volume. Want to sleep in? Just reach out and hit the snooze button.

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    Clock Radio

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    Wake up ready to go

    • FM, Digital tuning
    • Dual alarm

    FM digital radio

    The FM tuner delivers clear reception, and you can set up to 10 presets for your favorite stations. The display shows the time clearly.

    Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to the radio

    Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

    Dual alarm. One clock, two wakeup calls

    The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing radio volume to ease you into the day.

    Battery backup if the power fails

    This alarm clock has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      200 mW
      Sound System
      Mono

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      2"
      Number of full range drivers
      1

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      No
      Audio in
      No

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna
      Tuner bands
      FM
      No. of preset stations
      10
      RDS
      No
      FM frequency range
      87.5 - 108  MHz

    • Power

      Standby power consumption
      <1W
      Power type
      DC Input
      Backup battery
      AAA x 2 (not included)
      AC power input
      100-240V, 50/60 Hz
      Operation power consumption
      <3W

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      19  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      13.6  cm
      Depth
      6  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11057 1
      Gross weight
      0.367  kg
      Nett weight
      0.204  kg
      Tare weight
      0.163  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      5.4  cm
      Width
      13.1  cm
      Depth
      13.1  cm
      Weight
      0.204  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Warranty certificate
      • Quick start guide
      • AC power adaptor

    • Alarm

      Alarm source
      • Buzzer
      • FM radio
      No. of alarms
      2
      Sleep timer
      15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
      Snooze (repeat alarm)
      Yes, 9 mins

    • Clock

      Display
      LED
      Type
      Digital

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Warranty certificate
    • Quick start guide
    Badge-D2C

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