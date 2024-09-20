Search terms

    5000 Series Handheld Steamer

    STH5030/20

    Fashion future: steam meets style

    You’ve chosen your outfit, but have no time to iron. Don’t worry, we've got you! Forget clunky irons and embrace the Philips handheld steamer 5000.It’s ready to go in 35 seconds and a joy to use. No-burn guarantee with ultimate fashion flair!

    5000 Series Handheld Steamer

    Fashion future: steam meets style

    Elevate your wardrobe coolness with Philips.

    • Ideal for delicate items and tricky creases too
    • Stylish and streamlined design - easy to use
    • Portable for trips, convenient and easy to store
    Sleek design with adjustable head: easy to use & store

    Sleek design with adjustable head: easy to use & store

    The Philips handheld steamer 5000 is ready to steam when you are. Simply set the head to steam clothes on a hanger or a flat surface - and steam away. The adjustable tilting head means it is easy to pack for traveling and can be stored away quickly and easily at home.

    Plug & play: ready to use in seconds, no ironing board needed

    Plug & play: ready to use in seconds, no ironing board needed

    Super-easy to use, the Philips handheld steamer 5000 heats up in as little as 35 seconds. You can forget setting up a big old clunky ironing board - now you don’t need one. Just steam and de-wrinkle clothes on hangers, or on a flat surface. Job done.

    Eco & Max settings: choose the one to suit your outfit

    Eco & Max settings: choose the one to suit your outfit

    The Philips handheld steamer 5000 will let you get rid of pesky creases on anything in your wardrobe that’s ironable. Eco is your ideal energy-saving default setting. Then Max, with a stronger steam rate, is great for tougher wrinkles and fabrics like cotton.

    Active heated steam plate: protects your most delicate clothes

    Active heated steam plate: protects your most delicate clothes

    The Philips handheld steamer 5000's Active heated steam plate means you can safely press the steamer onto any ironable fabrics, even the most delicate, without worrying you’ll damage them. So from fine silks to rugged denim, we've got you covered. The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with a no burns guarantee for maximum confidence and care. It keeps all your best-loved outfits looking gorgeous, however delicate.

    Pointed tip: perfect for tricky-to-iron areas

    Pointed tip: perfect for tricky-to-iron areas

    The Philips handheld steamer 5000 has a pointed tip, designed to get right into the trickiest corners and smooth out even the most complicated folds, ruffles and cuffs. That means all your most delicate and detailed pieces will be ready to wear whenever you want. No outfit is off-limits.

    Powerful steaming: for great results made easy

    Powerful steaming: for great results made easy

    On Max level, The Philips handheld steamer 5000 gives you an impressively high steam output for a handheld steamer (Up to 1400 Watts** with up to 24 g/min continuous steam rate). So you can easily de-wrinkle your favourite outfit at top speed and with no compromise.

    Detachable water tank: for easy refills and no spills

    Detachable water tank: for easy refills and no spills

    The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with a 120ml & and additional 200ml detachable water tank. So it’s super-easy to refill when you need to steam for longer, and easy to empty before storing away or packing for a trip. To keep our product style on point, the water tank features a stylish ripple pattern, beautifully depicting the graceful flow of water.

    50% of plastic is fully recycled: great looks and planet-kind

    50% of plastic is fully recycled: great looks and planet-kind

    For every thousand Philips handheld steamer 5000 devices we sell, we reduce the use of virgin plastic by as much as 295,000 plastic straws. So you can feel good while you're steaming, not just when you put on your outfit afterwards.

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria/yeast* & mites^

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria/yeast* & mites^

    For maximum freshness, the Philips handheld steamer 5000 kills 99.99% of bacteria. So you can feel super confident that the outfit you're about to put on is extra clean and fresh, whether it's been through the wash or has been already worn.

    2-in-1 GlovePouch: for travel and protection from burns

    2-in-1 GlovePouch: for travel and protection from burns

    The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with its own 2-in-1 travel accessory, so you can keep it tidily stowed away and safe from knocks wherever you go. And whatever outfit you take with you will be safely steamed in minutes, as it transforms into a safety glove, which additionally protects you from accidental steam burns at home or away.

    Accompanying Stylemat: safe steaming on any flat surface

    Accompanying Stylemat: safe steaming on any flat surface

    Forget ironing boards, The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with its own Stylemat. Place it underneath your garment on a bed, sofa, table, hang it on a door or any other flat surface that suits you, then steam away. You can steam however and wherever you want. The Stylemat gives you a smooth surface to steam on, and protects your furniture from any damage while you steam. Then, when you’re done, just pack it away in seconds.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      2-in-1 GlovePouch & StyleMat (Soft Blush)

    • Quality of result

      Steam plate
      Metal
      Voltage
      220 V - 240 V
      Power
      Up to 1400W**
      Steam Rate
      Up to 24g/min
      Steaming
      Vertical and Horizontal

    • Design

      Color
      Marine Blue

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      815 g
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      31.7x9.7x8.6 cm
      Dimension of F-box (DxWxH cm)
      35x11.3x15

    • Easy to use

      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2  m
      Ready to use
      Light indicator
      Heat up time
      35 seconds
      Water tank capacity
      120ml & 200ml
      Steam settings
      ECO and MAX

    • Technology

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns guaranteed
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      Sustainable packaging
      Product
      Made of 50% recycled plastic

    • *Tested with bacteria/yeast test strains: Escherichia coli (8099), Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 ^Tested with test mites species: Dermatophagoides farinae (male & femail adult mites and nymphs)
    • **The 1400W power rating is based on the appliance being connected to a 240V power supply. Actual power rating may vary depending on the voltage.
