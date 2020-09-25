Search terms

EN
AR

3000 Series

Handheld Steamer

STH3000/26
  • Compact and foldable solution Compact and foldable solution Compact and foldable solution
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    3000 Series Handheld Steamer

    STH3000/26

    Compact and foldable solution

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

    3000 Series Handheld Steamer

    Compact and foldable solution

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

    Compact and foldable solution

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

    3000 Series Handheld Steamer

    Compact and foldable solution

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Garment Steamer

      Compact and foldable solution

      Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

      • Compact and foldable
      • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
      • 1000W, up to 20g/min
      • No ironing board needed
      Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

      Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

      Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

      Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

      Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. No waiting, no hassle.

      1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

      1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

      Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000W. For quick and convenient steaming.

      No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

      No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

      Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.

      100ml detachable water tank up for easy refill

      100ml detachable water tank up for easy refill

      Handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a 100ml detachable water tank to steam up to a full outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.

      Steam kills 99.9% of the bacteria*

      Steam kills 99.9% of the bacteria*

      Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

      Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

      Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

      The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant removing odors. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!

      Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

      Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

      Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Cord length
        2m
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Foldable
        Yes
        Ready to use
        30 sec
        Water tank
        100ml
        Steam Light indicator
        Yes
        On/Off switch
        Yes

      • Quality of result

        Steam plate
        Plastic plate
        Voltage
        220V
        Power
        1000W

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.