If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.
Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. No waiting, no hassle.
Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000W. For quick and convenient steaming.
Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.
Handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a 100ml detachable water tank to steam up to a full outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.
Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.
The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant removing odors. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!
Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
