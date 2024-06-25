Search terms

    1000 Series Garment steamer

    STE1040/26

    Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

    The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions.

    Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

    Long-lasting steam with 1.8L water tank

    • 1.8L detachable water tank
    • Integrated Styleboard
    • 3 steam settings
    • 36 g/min continuous steam
    • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
    Large and detachable water tank

    Large and detachable water tank

    The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.

    Continuous steam up to 36g/min

    Continuous steam up to 36g/min

    The steam engine produces 36g/min of powerful continuous steam to enable de-wrinkling with only a few strokes

    Multiple steam settings for better results

    Multiple steam settings for better results

    Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

    Integrated Styleboard for enhanced support

    Integrated Styleboard for enhanced support

    The StyleBoard provides reliable support while steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for crisp results.

    45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

    45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

    Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

    Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

    Adjustable double poles for various height settings

    Adjustable double poles for various height settings

    The double poles can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.

    Integrated accessories for improved performance

    Integrated accessories for improved performance

    Extra accessories are included with the steamer to enhance your steaming experience: a heat-proof glove for extra protection, a fabric brush for deeper steam penetration and a hanger on top for better convenience.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Limescale management
      Easy rinse

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Material steam plate
      Plastic
      Pole(s)
      Double poles
      Integrated wheels
      No
      Power
      1800 W
      Country of production
      China
      Steam rate
      36 g/min
      Steam boost
      No
      Steam settings
      3
      Steam trigger
      No
      Water tank
      1.8L detachable
      Accessories
      Hanger, Glove, Brush

    • Design

      Color
      Blue

    • Easy to use

      Heat up time
      < 1  minute(s)
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Power cord length
      1.5  m
      Hose length
      1.33  m
      Iron dock
      Yes, frontal, on top
      Automatic shut-off
      No

    • Guarantee

      General warranty
      2 years

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      35 x 34.7 x 42.7  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      5.00  kg
      Dimensions of the steamplate
      55.67 cm²
      Dimensions of the ironing mat (W x H x L)
      32.7 x 60.8 cm
      Weight of the steamer head
      270 g
      Total weight of the product
      3.23 kg
      Product dimensions (W x H x L) stowed away
      30.3 x 117.1 x 31.2 cm
      Product dimensions (W x H x L) fully extended
      30.3 x 168.2 x 43.4 cm

    • *tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
