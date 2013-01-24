Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Power multiplier

SPN2933WA/56
  • Power your electronics safely Power your electronics safely Power your electronics safely
    -{discount-value}

    Power multiplier

    SPN2933WA/56

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 3 outlet extension socket with individual switch, with 2M cord. See all benefits

    Power multiplier

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 3 outlet extension socket with individual switch, with 2M cord. See all benefits

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 3 outlet extension socket with individual switch, with 2M cord. See all benefits

    Power multiplier

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 3 outlet extension socket with individual switch, with 2M cord. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Surge protectors

      Power your electronics safely

      Expand your number of sockets to 3

      • 3 outlets
      • individual switch
      • 2 m

      3 outlets with protection

      Protects your connected equipment safe in a lightning surge event appears on AC lines.

      2 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 2 m from the AC outlet.

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      Worry free protection indicators

      LED lights let you know if your surge protector is functioning properly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Card
        EAN
        48 95229 11639 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11639 6

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11639 3
        Number of consumer packagings
        1

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        200  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.