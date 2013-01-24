Home
      White extension socket

      Expand your number of outlets to 4

      • Home electronics
      • 4 outlets
      • 3 m
      • individual switch

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      3 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 3 m from the AC outlet.

      Expands 1 grounded socket into 4

      A extension socket that converts 1 grounded outlet in to 4 grounded sockets.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        7.45  cm
        Height
        27.2  cm
        Depth
        2.57  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        36  cm
        Width
        12  cm
        Depth
        9.5  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 11060 1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11060 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11060 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        12

