Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Extension socket

SPN1844WC/56
  • Multiple outlet Multiple outlet Multiple outlet
    -{discount-value}

    Extension socket

    SPN1844WC/56

    Multiple outlet

    5M cord with master power switch contorl See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Extension socket

    Multiple outlet

    5M cord with master power switch contorl See all benefits

    Multiple outlet

    5M cord with master power switch contorl See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Extension socket

    Multiple outlet

    5M cord with master power switch contorl See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all surge-protectors

      Multiple outlet

      Expand your number of outlets to 4

      • Home electronics
      • 4 outlets
      • 5 m

      Integrated automatic child safety outlets

      Helps keep children safe from accidental shock.

      5 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 5 m from the AC outlet.

      Expands 1 grounded outlet into 4

      A power multiplier that expands 1 grounded outlet in to 4 grounded outlets by plugging directly into the wall

      Master on/off switch

      This master switch controls power to the outlets on the power multiplier

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95185 62329 0
        Depth
        6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.931  kg
        Height
        36  cm
        Nett weight
        0.845  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.086  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        12  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        19.72  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95185 62329 7
        Height
        29  cm
        Length
        65  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        20
        Tare weight
        2.82  kg
        Width
        32  cm
        Nett weight
        16.9  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        4  cm
        Height
        29  cm
        Weight
        0.845  kg
        Width
        10  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        9.61  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95185 62329 4
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        63.5  cm
        Nett weight
        8.45  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        10
        Tare weight
        1.16  kg
        Width
        31  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products