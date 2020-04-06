2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPN1157WB/56
Power your electronics safely
Featuring 5 grounded outlets 3 meter power cord and master on\ off power control switch.
5 outlets
3m power cord
master switch
Orange & White
Converts one outlet into five outlets allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.
This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy
This LED alert lights up to indicate that the power multipier is drawing power from the AC outlet.