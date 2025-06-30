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    Multimedia Speaker

    SPA4000BK/00

    Lights up your work and play

    Boost work sessions or down time with the sleek wireless desktop speaker that’s all about the vibe. Bluetooth® connectivity brings effortless music streaming and great-sounding, lag-free audio. Colorful LED lights enhance the atmosphere.

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    Multimedia Speaker

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    Lights up your work and play

    • Bluetooth® desktop speaker
    • 14 W max (7 W RMS)
    • RGB LED strip lights
    • Up to 12 hours play time

    Great sound for whatever you’re doing

    With 14 W max (7 W RMS) of surprisingly powerful sound, this sleek desktop speaker will play your tunes, soundtrack your games, and amp up videos and work calls with far more skill than your computer’s built in speakers. Plus, there’s a built-in mic for handsfree calls.

    Ready to play. Bluetooth® connectivity and USB playback

    Advanced Bluetooth® connectivity brings you noticeably better sound for streaming music and its smooth, low-latency performance helps keep audio in sync when watching videos or gaming. You can also use a USB-C cable to connect a portable music player to the speaker.

    Atmosphere-enhancing RGB LED lights

    Colorful lights on the front edge of this speaker let you set the perfect vibe for work or play. There are five different modes to choose from: dial up the energy with lights that sync in time to music or sound effects—or focus and relax with an ambient mode that emits a colorful static glow.

    Up to 12 hours play time, or 6 hours with lights on

    You get up to 12 hours play time if the speaker’s LED lights are off, and up to 6 hours playback if the LED lights are on (no matter which mode you have the lights set to). You can recharge the battery via USB-C.

    Sleek form factor and no wires to hide

    Dreaming of a clutter-free desk? This sleek wireless speaker will fit below most desktop computers—or place it in front of a laptop stand. With no wires to worry about, it’s just so easy to position it in the perfect spot for you.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      7W
      Frequency response
      20Hz - 20kHz
      Output power (MAX)
      14W
      Speaker impedance
      4 ohm

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      2"
      Number of full range drivers
      2
      Driver configuration
      Full range
      Number of sound channels
      2.0

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      USB
      Type-C
      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • Streaming Format: SBC
      Bluetooth range
      30m or 100ft (open area)
      DLNA Standard
      No
      Smart Home
      n.a.

    • Convenience

      Ease of Installation
      Automatic pairing
      Call Management
      Answer/End Call
      Buttons and controls
      • Power on/off
      • Lighting switch
      • Main unit volume
      Built-in microphone
      Yes
      Light Effect
      Yes, RGB LED
      Handsfree calling
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery Capacity
      2200mAh, 3.7V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion (built-in)
      Input
      3.7V, 2A
      Operating time on battery
      12  hour(s)
      Charging time
      4  hour(s)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      9.4  cm
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      44.2  cm
      Depth
      9.2  cm
      Gross weight
      0.953  kg
      Nett weight
      0.77  kg
      Tare weight
      0.183  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • USB cable
      • Quick start guide
      • Safety warranty sheet

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      411x56.3x71.8  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      0.71  kg

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