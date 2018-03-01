Search terms

Shaving heads

SH90/50
    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • Discontinued
      • Buy SH91 instead

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

