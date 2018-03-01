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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Shaving heads

SH90/50

SH90 has been replaced by SH91

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.

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Change heads every 2 years for best results

SH90 has been replaced by SH91

  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH91 instead

Replacement heads for Shaver series 9000

Replacement heads for Shaver series 9000

SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.

Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

Technical Specifications

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