    Baby’s first spoon and fork

      Avent toddler cutlery

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Toddler Fork
        1
        Toddler Spoon
        1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.041  kg
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        Spoon/Fork: 130 (L) X 24 (W) X 15 (D)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        28 (D) X 101 (W) X 213 (H)  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

