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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle

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    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our trusted Classic range has been improved to provide an even more enjoyable feeding experience. The clinically proven, anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making the bottle extra easy to clean and assemble.

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    Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle

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    See all Classic+ baby bottles

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Easy to clean for perfect hygiene

    • 1 Bottle
    • 11oz/330ml
    • Variable flow nipple
    • 3m+
    Ergonomic shape for easy holding

    Ergonomic shape for easy holding

    Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

    Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

    Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

    Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

    Compatible with the Philips Avent range

    Compatible with the Philips Avent range

    The Philips Avent Classic+ bottle is compatible with most of the Philips Avent range. We recommend to use the Classic+ bottle with Classic+ teats only.

    Few parts for a quick and simple assembly

    Few parts for a quick and simple assembly

    The new Classic+ bottle has only 4 parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Wide neck and only few parts for easy cleaning

    Wide neck and only few parts for easy cleaning

    With only 4 parts, a wide bottle neck, and rounded corners, our bottle is easy to clean quickly and thoroughly. Have peace of mind that your bottle is truly clean in no time.

    Fussing is reduced, especially at night

    Fussing is reduced, especially at night

    Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.*

    Different nipple flow rates available

    Different nipple flow rates available

    The Philips Avent Classic+ range offers different nipple flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow.

    BPA free

    Following EU directive (2011/8/EU), the Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA free material (polypropylene).

    Leak-free for an enjoyable feeding

    The new Classic+ bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone

    • What is included

      Baby Bottle
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Ease of use
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      • Dishwasher & microwave safe

    • Bottle

      Capacity
      11oz/330ml
      Material
      BPA free*

    • Functions

      Clinically proven
      clinically proven anti-colic
      Ease of use
      • easy to clean and assemble
      • leak-free
      Nipple
      • Flexes to feeding rhythm
      • Easy latch on
      • Proven Anti-colic system

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-12 months

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    • At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.
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