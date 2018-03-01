ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development

Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow pacifiers

SCF186/26

Supports your child's development

The Philips Avent Pacifier 18m+ supports your child’s development and changing soothing needs. Its bite resistant nipple respects growing teeth and gums while still providing comfort. Available in a range of cute designs and colors.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Bite resistant nipple

Supports your child's development

  • With bite resistant nipple

  • 18m+

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Bite resistant nipple for your toddler

Bite resistant nipple for your toddler

This pacifier's bite resistant nipple is designed especially for older babies.*

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. this pacifier should not be used as a teether. Resistant to occassional bites.

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  4. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  5. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year