2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF186/26
Supports your child's development
The Philips Avent Pacifier 18m+ supports your child’s development and changing soothing needs. Its bite resistant nipple respects growing teeth and gums while still providing comfort. Available in a range of cute designs and colors.
With bite resistant nipple
18m+
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
This pacifier's bite resistant nipple is designed especially for older babies.*
Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
No 1 global pacifier brand
this pacifier should not be used as a teether. Resistant to occassional bites.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year