2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF182/64
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
For essential comfort
6-18m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year