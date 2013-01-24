Home
    Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night Time pacifier: our glow in the dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow in the dark handle helps you find this pacifier without having to switch on the lights.*

      Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

      Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

      When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

      Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Night time classic pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

            • Expose glow in the dark handles to light before use.
            • Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
            • No 1 global pacifier brand
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
            • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year