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    Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set

    SCF157/02

    Comfort and protection

    The ultrasoft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk.

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    Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set

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    See all Breast care

    Comfort and protection

    Ultra comfortable breast shells

    • 2 pcs

    Collect excess breast milk

    Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.

    Protect sore nipples

    Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.

    The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping

    The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping. They come with ultrasoft silicone backing cushions.

    Technical Specifications

    • Protection against

      Sore nipples
      Yes
      Cracked nipples
      Yes

    • Material

      Backing cushions
      Silicone

    • What is included

      Ventilated breast shells
      2  pcs
      Non-ventilated breast milk saver shells
      2  pcs
      Ultrasoft backing cushions
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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