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Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products
The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and molded handle-tip, to effectively clean all types of; bottles, nipples and feeding equipment. The durable, high density bristles safely clean without scratching.See all benefits
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This bottle and nipple brush is complete produced from BPA free* material
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
The bottle and nipple brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, nipples and other feeding equipment
Hang brush for convenient storage and drying
No scratching or damaging of bottles or nipples due to the soft, high density bristles.
Curved brush head and molded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of nipples.
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