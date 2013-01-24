Home
Natural glass baby bottle

  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding
    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Natural latch on

      • 1 Bottle
      • 4oz/120ml
      • Newborn flow teat
      • 0m+
      The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

      The Natural glass bottle is heat and thermal shock resistant. It can therefore be safely stored in the fridge, warmed, and is also suitable for sterilization.

      Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

      Pharmaceutical grade glass

      Premium quality borosilicate glass to ensure the highest quality for ultimate purity.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Glass
        • BPA free*
        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Baby bottle
        1  pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Dishwasher & microwave safe

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Natural latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        Teat
        Ultra soft and flexible teat, Unique comfort petals
        Anti-colic valve
        Yes

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
          • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.