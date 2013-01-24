The most portable connection to your baby
Our Digital Video Baby Monitor technology enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Stay connected to your baby in your home with 150m range
See your baby day and night. Full colour by day and infra red black and white by night
Hear your baby and not anything else. Your monitor simultaneously switches between 120 channels to keep your connection free from any interference
Automatic screen activation when a noise is detected in your baby`s room. Volume and brightness control enables easy viewing of your child
All bases covered. Having more than one camera means you can see your baby from room to room. Can be used with up to four SCD609 Cameras
Check that your monitor is connected. A green light shows that it is linked, a flashing red one shows if the connection has dropped off
Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even with the Parent Unit is muted
Get a great view of your baby. Mount your monitor on the wall using the easy to attach wall mount
See everything your baby is up to with 2x optical pan and zoom
